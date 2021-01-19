Universal Display Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Conference Call

[url="]Universal+Display+Corporation[/url] (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its [url="]UniversalPHOLED%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E[/url] technology and materials, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year, ended December 31, 2020, will be released on Thursday, February 18, 2021 after market close. At that time, a copy of the financial results release will be available on the Company’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Foled.com%2F[/url].In conjunction with this release, Universal Display will host a conference call on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the [url="]events[/url] page of the Company's Investor Relations website at [url="]ir.oled.com[/url]. Those wishing to participate in the live call should dial 1-877-524-8416 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-1028. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display, solid-state lighting applications with subsidiaries and offices around the world. Founded in 1994, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Foled.com%2F[/url].Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.[url="]Twitter+%0A[/url][url="]Facebook+%0A[/url][url="]YouTube[/url](OLED-C)

