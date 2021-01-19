  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Echo Global Logistics Names Brian Parchem Chief Information Officer

January 19, 2021 | About: NAS:ECHO +0.31%

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2021

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation management services, announced today that Brian Parchem has been named Chief Information Officer.

Prior to working at Echo, Mr. Parchem was a critical driver of TransUnion's technology transformation and growth strategy, holding various leadership technology positions from 2012 to 2020. He most recently served as Executive Vice President of Global Engineering and Operations and was responsible for managing IT strategy and overseeing development teams across the globe. His innovative approach toward modernizing IT and managing talent was key to the success of TransUnion's growth over the past eight years.

From 1997 to 2012, Mr. Parchem worked at HSBC in multiple roles, including Global Senior Director of IT Engineering Operations and Service Management, North American Senior Director of Data Center IT Operations, and North American Director of Content Management Application Development. Mr. Parchem has extensive experience in developing products that advance business strategies and performance, and he holds a bachelor's degree from Northern Illinois University.

"At Echo, we're continuously investing in technology to further simplify transportation management for our clients and carrier partners," said Doug Waggoner, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer at Echo. "There are a lot of people who get technology. There are also a lot of people who understand talent. Brian brings a rare blend of both that is fresh and unique. He is a big thinker with a commercial mindset. With his expertise in IT architecture, engineering, infrastructure, and security, we know Brian is the right person to lead our IT department, and we look forward to the contributions he will make to help Echo continue to set the logistics technology standard."

"I'm pleased to join Echo as the company's Chief Information Officer," said Parchem. "With the energy of a tech start-up coupled with the resources of a Fortune 1000 company, Echo will continue to be at the forefront of logistics technology and the adoption of the digital freight marketplace, and I'm excited to have the opportunity to lead this next phase of growth."

About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

ECHO: Corporate

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations:
Zach Jecklin
SVP of Strategy
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2046

Media Relations:
Christopher Clemmensen
SVP of Marketing
Echo Global Logistics
312-784-2132

(PRNewsfoto/Echo Global Logistics, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/echo-global-logistics-names-brian-parchem-chief-information-officer-301210169.html

SOURCE Echo Global Logistics, Inc.


