  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Tax Allocations of Dividend Distributions

January 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:QTS +1.79%

PR Newswire

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 19, 2021

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions, announced today the tax allocations of 2020 dividend distributions on its common and preferred shares.

The tables included in this press release as exhibits provide the tax treatment of dividends on QTS Realty Trust common stock and preferred stock for 2020.

For shareholders of QTS Realty Trust, Inc., the Form 1099-DIV summarizes the allocation of 2020 dividends. The amounts indicated on Form 1099-DIV should be reported on shareholders' 2020 federal income tax returns. The exhibits below, presented on a per share basis, are provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV. The information below has been prepared using the best available information to date. QTS Realty Trust's federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2020 has not yet been filed.

Exhibit A
Tax Treatment of 2020 Common Stock Dividends

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS)
Common Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 74736A 103

Please note that the January 7, 2020 common share distribution is included in the tax allocation for 2020 and the January 7, 2021 common share distribution will be included in the tax allocations for 2021.

Security Description

Record Date

Payable Date

Total Distribution
Per Share


Form 1099 Box 1a

Form 1099 Box 3

Form 1099 Box 5

2021
(Next Year)

2020
(Current Year)

Ordinary Dividends

Nondividend
Distributions (1)

Section 199A Dividends

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock

12/20/2019

01/07/2020

$0.440000

$0.000000

$0.440000

$0.372152

$0.067848

$0.372152

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock

03/20/2020

04/07/2020

$0.470000

$0.000000

$0.470000

$0.397526

$0.072474

$0.397526

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock

06/19/2020

07/07/2020

$0.470000

$0.000000

$0.470000

$0.397526

$0.072474

$0.397526

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock

09/18/2020

10/06/2020

$0.470000

$0.000000

$0.470000

$0.397526

$0.072474

$0.397526

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock

12/22/2020

01/07/2021

$0.470000

$0.470000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$0.000000

TOTAL



$2.320000

$0.470000

$1.850000

$1.564730

$0.285270

$1.564730



(1)

Represents a return of stockholders' original investment.

Exhibit B
Tax Treatment of 2020 Series A Preferred Stock Dividends

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS)
Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 74736A 202

Please note that the January 15, 2021 series A preferred share distribution has been included in the tax allocations for 2020.

Security Description

Record Date

Payable Date

Total Distribution
Per Share


Form 1099 Box 1a

Form 1099 Box 3

Form 1099 Box 5

2021
(Next Year)

2020
(Current Year)

Ordinary Dividends

Nondividend
Distributions (1)

Section 199A Dividends

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock

03/31/2020

04/15/2020

$0.445313

$0.000000

$0.445313

$0.445313

$0.000000

$0.445313

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock

06/30/2020

07/15/2020

$0.445313

$0.000000

$0.445313

$0.445313

$0.000000

$0.445313

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock

09/30/2020

10/15/2020

$0.445313

$0.000000

$0.445313

$0.445313

$0.000000

$0.445313

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock

12/31/2020

01/15/2021

$0.445313

$0.000000

$0.445313

$0.445313

$0.000000

$0.445313

TOTAL



$1.781250

$0.000000

$1.781250

$1.781250

$0.000000

$1.781250



(1)

Represents a return of stockholders' original investment.

Exhibit C
Tax Treatment of 2020 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock Dividends

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS)
Series B Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 74736A 301

Please note that the January 15, 2021 series B cumulative convertible preferred share distribution has been included in the tax allocations for 2020.

Security Description

Record Date

Payable Date

Total Distribution
Per Share


Form 1099 Box 1a

Form 1099 Box 3

Form 1099 Box 5

2021
(Next Year)

2020
(Current Year)

Ordinary Dividends

Nondividend
Distributions (1)

Section 199A Dividends

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock

03/31/2020

04/15/2020

$1.625000

$0.000000

$1.625000

$1.625000

$0.000000

$1.625000

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock

06/30/2020

07/15/2020

$1.625000

$0.000000

$1.625000

$1.625000

$0.000000

$1.625000

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock

09/30/2020

10/15/2020

$1.625000

$0.000000

$1.625000

$1.625000

$0.000000

$1.625000

QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock

12/31/2020

01/15/2021

$1.625000

$0.000000

$1.625000

$1.625000

$0.000000

$1.625000

TOTAL



$6.500000

$0.000000

$6.500000

$6.500000

$0.000000

$6.500000



(1)

Represents a return of stockholders' original investment.

About QTS

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.

Investor Relations Contact:
Stephen Douglas, EVP Finance
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Carter B. Cromley
(703) 861-7245
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qts-realty-trust-inc-announces-tax-allocations-of-dividend-distributions-301211261.html

SOURCE QTS Realty Trust, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)