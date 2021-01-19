QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Tax Allocations of Dividend Distributions

PR Newswire
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 19, 2021
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of software-defined and mega scale data center solutions, announced today the tax allocations of 2020 dividend distributions on its common and preferred shares.
The tables included in this press release as exhibits provide the tax treatment of dividends on QTS Realty Trust common stock and preferred stock for 2020.
For shareholders of QTS Realty Trust, Inc., the Form 1099-DIV summarizes the allocation of 2020 dividends. The amounts indicated on Form 1099-DIV should be reported on shareholders' 2020 federal income tax returns. The exhibits below, presented on a per share basis, are provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV. The information below has been prepared using the best available information to date. QTS Realty Trust's federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2020 has not yet been filed.
Exhibit A
Tax Treatment of 2020 Common Stock Dividends
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS)
Common Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 74736A 103
Please note that the January 7, 2020 common share distribution is included in the tax allocation for 2020 and the January 7, 2021 common share distribution will be included in the tax allocations for 2021.
Security Description
Record Date
Payable Date
Total Distribution
Form 1099 Box 1a
Form 1099 Box 3
Form 1099 Box 5
2021
2020
Ordinary Dividends
Nondividend
Section 199A Dividends
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock
12/20/2019
01/07/2020
$0.440000
$0.000000
$0.440000
$0.372152
$0.067848
$0.372152
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock
03/20/2020
04/07/2020
$0.470000
$0.000000
$0.470000
$0.397526
$0.072474
$0.397526
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock
06/19/2020
07/07/2020
$0.470000
$0.000000
$0.470000
$0.397526
$0.072474
$0.397526
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock
09/18/2020
10/06/2020
$0.470000
$0.000000
$0.470000
$0.397526
$0.072474
$0.397526
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Class A Common Stock
12/22/2020
01/07/2021
$0.470000
$0.470000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
$0.000000
TOTAL
$2.320000
$0.470000
$1.850000
$1.564730
$0.285270
$1.564730
(1)
Represents a return of stockholders' original investment.
Exhibit B
Tax Treatment of 2020 Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS)
Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 74736A 202
Please note that the January 15, 2021 series A preferred share distribution has been included in the tax allocations for 2020.
Security Description
Record Date
Payable Date
Total Distribution
Form 1099 Box 1a
Form 1099 Box 3
Form 1099 Box 5
2021
2020
Ordinary Dividends
Nondividend
Section 199A Dividends
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock
03/31/2020
04/15/2020
$0.445313
$0.000000
$0.445313
$0.445313
$0.000000
$0.445313
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock
06/30/2020
07/15/2020
$0.445313
$0.000000
$0.445313
$0.445313
$0.000000
$0.445313
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock
09/30/2020
10/15/2020
$0.445313
$0.000000
$0.445313
$0.445313
$0.000000
$0.445313
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series A Preferred Stock
12/31/2020
01/15/2021
$0.445313
$0.000000
$0.445313
$0.445313
$0.000000
$0.445313
TOTAL
$1.781250
$0.000000
$1.781250
$1.781250
$0.000000
$1.781250
(1)
Represents a return of stockholders' original investment.
Exhibit C
Tax Treatment of 2020 Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock Dividends
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS)
Series B Preferred Stock Dividends
CUSIP # 74736A 301
Please note that the January 15, 2021 series B cumulative convertible preferred share distribution has been included in the tax allocations for 2020.
Security Description
Record Date
Payable Date
Total Distribution
Form 1099 Box 1a
Form 1099 Box 3
Form 1099 Box 5
2021
2020
Ordinary Dividends
Nondividend
Section 199A Dividends
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock
03/31/2020
04/15/2020
$1.625000
$0.000000
$1.625000
$1.625000
$0.000000
$1.625000
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock
06/30/2020
07/15/2020
$1.625000
$0.000000
$1.625000
$1.625000
$0.000000
$1.625000
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock
09/30/2020
10/15/2020
$1.625000
$0.000000
$1.625000
$1.625000
$0.000000
$1.625000
QTS Realty Trust, Inc Series B Convertible Preferred Stock
12/31/2020
01/15/2021
$1.625000
$0.000000
$1.625000
$1.625000
$0.000000
$1.625000
TOTAL
$6.500000
$0.000000
$6.500000
$6.500000
$0.000000
$6.500000
(1)
Represents a return of stockholders' original investment.
About QTS
QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. Visit QTS at www.qtsdatacenters.com, call toll-free 877.QTS.DATA or follow on Twitter @DataCenters_QTS.
Investor Relations Contact:
Stephen Douglas, EVP Finance
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Carter B. Cromley
(703) 861-7245
[email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qts-realty-trust-inc-announces-tax-allocations-of-dividend-distributions-301211261.html
