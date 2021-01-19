Genuine Parts Company Announces 4th Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) plans to release Fourth Quarter Earnings on February 17, 2021. Management will also conduct a conference call on this date at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The public may access the call and supplemental earnings deck on the Company's website at http://genuineparts.investorroom.com. The call is also available by dialing 877-407-0789. The conference ID is 13715052. If you are unable to participate during the call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website or toll-free at 844-512-2921, ID 13715052, two hours after the completion of the conference call until 12:00 a.m. Eastern time on March 3, 2021.

About Genuine Parts Company

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The Company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium. The Company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. Genuine Parts Company had 2019 revenues of $19.4 billion. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

