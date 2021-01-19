  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Genuine Parts Company Announces 4th Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

January 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:GPC -2.55%

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2021

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) plans to release Fourth Quarter Earnings on February 17, 2021. Management will also conduct a conference call on this date at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The public may access the call and supplemental earnings deck on the Company's website at http://genuineparts.investorroom.com. The call is also available by dialing 877-407-0789. The conference ID is 13715052. If you are unable to participate during the call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website or toll-free at 844-512-2921, ID 13715052, two hours after the completion of the conference call until 12:00 a.m. Eastern time on March 3, 2021.

GPC Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Genuine Parts Company)

About Genuine Parts Company

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The Company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium. The Company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. Genuine Parts Company had 2019 revenues of $19.4 billion. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genuine-parts-company-announces-4th-quarter-2020-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-301211252.html

SOURCE Genuine Parts Company


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)