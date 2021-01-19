Amcor to report Half Year 2021 Results

PR Newswire
ZURICH, Switzerland, Jan.19, 2021
ZURICH, Switzerland, Jan.19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) will announce its Half Year 2021 results for the six months ended 31 December 2020 after the US market closes on Tuesday 2 February 2021.
A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held at 5.30pm US Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday 2 February 2021 / 9.30am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday 3 February 2021. For those wishing to participate in the call please use the following dial-in numbers:
US and Canada: 866 211 4133 (toll-free)
Australia: 1800 287 011 (toll-free)
United Kingdom: 0800 051 7107 (toll-free)
Hong Kong: 800 901 563 (toll-free)
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with ASX:AMC. Click here to check it out.
- ASX:AMC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of ASX:AMC
- Peter Lynch Chart of ASX:AMC
Singapore: 800 852 6506 (toll-free)
All other countries: +1 647 689 6614 (this is not a toll-free number)
Conference ID: 8641389
Access to the webcast and supporting materials will be available via the Investors section of Amcor's website (www.amcor.com/investors). A webcast replay will be available at the conclusion of the call.
ENDS
For further information please contact:
Investors:
Tracey Whitehead
Damien Bird
Media – Europe
Media – Australia
Media – North America
About Amcor
Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate US$12.5 billion in sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC
www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I Twitter I YouTube
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-to-report-half-year-2021-results-301211262.html
SOURCE Amcor