  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Grupo LALA schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

January 19, 2021 | About: MEX:LALAB +2.67%






PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 19, 2021





MEXICO CITY, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican Company focused on healthy and nutritious foods ("LALA") (BMV "LALAB"), will host a conference call to discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 Results.



Date:

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 11:00am EST / 10:00am CST



Presenters:

Arquímedes Celis, Chief Executive Officer


Alberto Arellano, Chief Financial Officer


David González, Investor Relations Officer



Dial-in:

1 877 705 6003 (US and Canada, toll-free)


01 800 522 0034 (Mexico, toll-free)


1 201 493 6725 (International, toll)



Webcast:

[url="]%3Cb%3Ehttp%3A%2F%2Fpublic.viavid.com%2Findex.php%3Fid%3D143144%3C%2Fb%3E[/url]



Results:

LALA's Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Press Release will be issued after the Mexican
Market close on Monday, February 22, 2021



Contact:

David González and Israel Rentería


Investor Relations


Tel.: +52 (55) 3993 7193


[email protected]

** Registration is required for the call; please dial in at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About LALA

Grupo LALA, Mexican healthy and nutritious food company, has more than 65 years of experience in the production, innovation and distribution of milk, dairy products, cold cuts and beverages at the highest levels of quality. LALA operates 30 production plants and 176 distribution centers in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America. The Company is supported by more than 38,000 employees. LALA operates a fleet of more than 7,000 units for the distribution of more than 600 products that reach more than 578,000 points of sale. LALA®, Nutri Leche® and Vigor® are part of the Company's extensive brand portfolio.

For more information, visit: www.lala.com.mx

"Grupo LALA trades on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LALAB"

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grupo-lala-schedules-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-for-tuesday-february-23-2021-301211145.html

SOURCE Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V.






Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)