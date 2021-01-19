  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

January 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:NXRT +0.09%

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc., ("NXRT" or the "Company"), (NYSE: NXRT) announced today that the Company is scheduled to host a conference call on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 am CT), to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 800-437-2398 or, for international callers, +1 323-289-6576 and using passcode Conference ID: 7677037. A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at the Company's website, http://www.nexpointliving.com (under "Investor Relations"). An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through Tuesday, February 23, 2021 by dialing 888-203-1112 or, for international callers, +1 719-457-0820 and entering passcode 7677037.

The Company plans to issue a press release with fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before market open on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

Contact:
Jackie Graham
Investor Relations
972-628-4024
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-conference-call-301210923.html

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.


