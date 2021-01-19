Cuisine Solutions Hosts Virtual Celebration for International Sous Vide Day Honoring Dr. Bruno Goussault's Birthday

STERLING, Va., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of International Sous Vide Day, Cuisine Solutions Inc., (CUSI), the global leader and largest premium food company in pioneering and perfecting sous vide cooking techniques, will host their first annual virtual event on January 26, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST, celebrating the birthday of Master of Modern Sous Vide, Dr. Bruno Goussault.

The all-day virtual affair will be available through the online meeting platform Convene from January 26 through March 26 and give guests an inside look at the history and artistry of sous vide. The experience, emceed by Nycci Nellis, host of the podcast Industry Night and the Foodie and the Beast radio show, will boast an exciting schedule of free programs open to those who register at www.internationalsousvideday.com .

The global sous vide video cooking series will spotlight chefs from the four international locations that Cuisine Solutions operates, USA, France, Thailand and UAE. Acclaimed chefs include Nicolas Adamopoulos of Restaurant Sens in Angers, France; Katie Button of Cúrate Bar de Tapas in Asheville, North Carolina; Ian Kittichai of Issaya Siamese Club in Bangkok, Thailand; and Eka Mochamad of At.mosphere Burj Khalifa, the tallest restaurant in the world, located in Dubai, UAE.

Kitchen Troubadour, a docufilm, will illuminate the life of Dr. Bruno Goussault, introducing us to the places and people that have influenced him over the past 50 years. The film features interviews with François Adamski, Yannick Alléno, José Andrés, Éric Briffard, Ana and David Deshaies, Rita Fuligna, Rubén García, Guillaume Gomez, Todd Gray, Carla Hall, Christian Millet, Franck Mischler, Martino Ruggieri, Frédéric Simonin, Johnny Spero and Antoine Westermann. Cuisine Solutions' Gerard Bertholon and Stanislas Vilgrain will also make appearances.

A chef-centric discussion will follow, bringing together Daniel Boulud, celebrity chef and restaurateur of the two Michelin-starred restaurant Daniel; Kyle Connaughton of the three Michelin-starred restaurant SingleThread and winner of the "Green Star", a Michelin Guide emblem that symbolizes excellence in sustainable gastronomy; and Grace Ramirez, celebrity chef, cookbook author and the recipient of the Distinguished Latina Star Award by the Puerto Rican Bar Association for her hurricane relief efforts. The three will speak on the challenges they have faced during the Covid-19 pandemic and time and what they foresee in the future.

A panel will highlight some of the culinary world's top leaders, innovators and disruptors to speak towards the future of restaurants and how sous vide will be an instrumental component. The roundtable will include Niren Chaudhary, Chief Executive Officer of Panera Bread; Dan Rowe, Founder & CEO of Fransmart; and Jon Taffer, Host of Bar Rescue and Chairman & CEO of Taffer Dynamics.

An educational talk will be held between Felipe Hasselmann, CEO & President of Cuisine Solutions and Josh Tetrick, the CEO and Founder of Eat Just, Inc., who will speak towards the plant-based revolution.

The event will culminate in a virtual happy birthday message to Dr. Bruno Goussault. He currently serves as the Chief Scientist at Cuisine Solutions and is the founder of the Culinary Research & Education Academy (CREA), where he taught the application of sous vide cooking to Michelin-starred chefs such as Daniel Boulud and Thomas Keller, among others. Since its inception, CREA and Dr. Goussault have trained over 80% of the three-star Michelin chefs around the world.

