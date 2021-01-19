  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Edgewell Personal Care Company To Webcast A Discussion Of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results On February 9, 2021

January 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:EPC +0.32%

PR Newswire

SHELTON, Conn., Jan. 19, 2021

SHELTON, Conn., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgewell Personal Care Company [NYSE: EPC] will report its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2021 before the market opens on February 9, 2021. Edgewell will discuss its results during an investor conference call that will be webcast on February 9, 2021, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Rod Little and Chief Financial Officer Dan Sullivan.

Edgewell Personal Care Company logo (PRNewsFoto/Edgewell Personal Care Company)

All interested parties may access a live webcast of this conference call at www.edgewell.com, under "Investors," and "News and Events" tabs or by using the following link:

http://ir.edgewell.com/news-and-events/events

For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available at www.edgewell.com, under "Investors," "Financial Reports," and "Quarterly Earnings" tabs.

About Edgewell Personal Care:
Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's and women's shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and CREMO® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edgewell-personal-care-company-to-webcast-a-discussion-of-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-results-on-february-9-2021-301211246.html

SOURCE Edgewell Personal Care Company


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)