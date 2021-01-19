PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021
NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced the tax treatment of its 2020 common stock dividends.
NYSE: SAFE
CUSIP: 78649D-104
Record
Payment
Distribution
Ordinary
Return of Capital
1/3/20
1/15/20
$0.1560000
$0.0000000
$0.1560000
3/31/20
4/15/20
$0.1560000
$0.0000000
$0.1560000
6/30/20
7/15/20
$0.1622400
$0.0000000
$0.1622400
9/30/20
10/15/20
$0.1622400
$0.0000000
$0.1622400
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 11 Warning Signs with NYSE:SAFE. Click here to check it out.
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years
- How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?
About Safehold:
Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safehold-announces-tax-treatment-of-2020-dividends-301211032.html
SOURCE iStar Inc.