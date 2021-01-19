Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Retail And Beauty Expert Mara Sirhal As Senior Vice President And General Manager Of Harmon Health And Beauty Stores

UNION, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (Nasdaq: BBBY) today named Mara Sirhal as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Harmon Health and Beauty Stores, effective immediately. Ms. Sirhal will report to Joe Hartsig, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and President of Harmon Health and Beauty Stores.

Ms. Sirhal will be responsible for unlocking the potential of Harmon Health and Beauty Stores, leading all operational aspects of this value-driven business. This includes retail, online and distribution, as well as developing and implementing an improved customer value proposition to drive strong growth for the retail concept. Harmon Health and Beauty Stores has a long history providing customers with leading personal care and beauty brands at deep everyday value. In line with Bed Bath & Beyond's enterprise strategy, the Company plans to deliver a more inspiring, omni-always shopping experience, providing its Harmon Health and Beauty Stores' customers with greater ease, convenience and value.

Ms. Sirhal joins with almost 20 years of experience in retail, merchandising, store operations, beauty and wellness at Macy's Inc, where she was most recently Vice President and Divisional Business Manager for Leased, Licensed, Retail as a Service and Retail Diversity Strategy. Prior to this, she held a number of strategic merchandising roles at the retailer, including as Vice President and Divisional Business Manager for Fragrances, Bath and Body Merchandising in the Beauty division. In this role she was responsible for buying, planning, digital and inventory management, and delivered significant growth in comp sales and market share. Ms. Sirhal was awarded Macy's Merchant of the Year in 2018.

Joe Hartsig said, "Harmon Health and Beauty Stores operates in exceptionally strong categories, with the opportunity to grow market share in health and wellness, including through omni-channel growth across both digital and physical properties. Mara's exceptional expertise in retail, merchandising and beauty categories will help us accelerate our ambitious plans to grow this business, serve customers across the magic moments in their lives, and further unlock the potential across our enterprise."

Ms. Sirhal said, "I'm delighted to join the Company to help accelerate the transformation underway at Harmon Health and Beauty Stores. This value-driven concept has huge potential to expand across a number of strong and growing categories and I look forward to joining the brand to help deepen its connection with customers with a truly omni-always shopping experience."

About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

About Harmon Health and Beauty Stores

Harmon Health and Beauty Stores features an expansive range of beauty, health and wellness products and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

