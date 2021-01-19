  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Continental Resources to Announce Full-Year 2020 and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on Tuesday, February 16, 2021

January 19, 2021 | About: NYSE:CLR +1.5%

Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET

PR Newswire

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 19, 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) (the "Company") plans to announce full-year 2020 and fourth quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company plans to host a conference call to discuss full-year 2020 and fourth quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT). Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via the Company's website at www.CLR.com or by phone:

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95419/continental_resources_logo.jpg

Time and date:

12:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Dial-in:

1-888-317-6003

Intl. dial-in:

1-412-317-6061

Conference ID:

6942729

A replay of the call will be available for 14 days on the Company's website or by dialing:

Replay number:

1-877-344-7529

Intl. replay:

1-412-317-0088

Conference ID:

10151479

The Company plans to publish a full-year 2020 and fourth quarter 2020 summary presentation to its website at www.CLR.com prior to the start of its conference call on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is a top 10 independent oil producer in the U.S. and a leader in America's energy renaissance. Based in Oklahoma City, Continental is the largest leaseholder and the largest producer in the nation's premier oil field, the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana. The Company also has significant positions in Oklahoma, including its SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer discoveries and the STACK plays. With a focus on the exploration and production of oil, Continental has unlocked the technology and resources vital to American energy independence and our nation's leadership in the new world oil market. In 2021, the Company will celebrate 54 years of operations. For more information, please visit www.CLR.com.

Investor Contacts:

Media Contact:

Rory Sabino

Kristin Thomas

Vice President, Investor Relations

Senior Vice President, Public Relations

405-234-9620

405-234-9480

[email protected]

[email protected]



Lucy Spaay


Investor Relations Analyst


405-774-5878


[email protected]


Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/continental-resources-to-announce-full-year-2020-and-fourth-quarter-2020-results-on-tuesday-february-16-2021-301211214.html

SOURCE Continental Resources


