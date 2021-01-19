Ii-vi Inc (IIVI) CEO Vincent D Jr Mattera Sold $783,955 of Shares

CEO of Ii-vi Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vincent D Jr Mattera (insider trades) sold 8,500 shares of IIVI on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $92.23 a share. The total sale was $783,955.

II-VI Inc develops and manufactures engineered materials and opto-electronic components and products for precision use in industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor and life science applications. II-VI Inc has a market cap of $9.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $92.940000 with and P/S ratio of 3.19. II-VI Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated II-VI Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with II-VI Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Vincent D Jr Mattera sold 8,500 shares of IIVI stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $92.23. The price of the stock has increased by 0.77% since.

