Zoominfo Technologies Inc (ZI) CEO Henry Schuck Sold $13.3 million of Shares

January 19, 2021 | About: ZI +2.78%

CEO of Zoominfo Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Henry Schuck (insider trades) sold 291,708 shares of ZI on 01/15/2021 at an average price of $45.67 a share. The total sale was $13.3 million.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc has a market cap of $18.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $46.600000 with and P/S ratio of 22.78. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of ZI stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $45.67. The price of the stock has increased by 2.04% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 90,950 shares of ZI stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $45.32. The price of the stock has increased by 2.82% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZI, click here

.

