Replimune Group Inc (REPL) COO Colin Love Sold $1.3 million of Shares

COO of Replimune Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Colin Love (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of REPL on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $43.24 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Replimune Group Inc has a market cap of $1.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.690000 . GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Replimune Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Philip Astley-sparke sold 50,000 shares of REPL stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $43.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.45% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 15,000 shares of REPL stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $44.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Business Officer Pamela Esposito sold 55,000 shares of REPL stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $43.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.96% since.

10% Owner Fund Iv Gp, L.p. Omega sold 19,580 shares of REPL stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $45.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.34% since.

President & Chief R&D Officer Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of REPL stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $40.04. The price of the stock has increased by 6.62% since.

