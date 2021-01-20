  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Invitation to the Volvo Group report on the fourth quarter 2020

January 20, 2021 | About: OTCPK:VLVLY +1.52% OTCPK:VOLAF +0% OTCPK:VOLVF +1.42% FRA:VOL1 +0.38% FRA:V +0%

PR Newswire

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 20, 2021

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Volvo Group report for the fourth quarter 2020 will be published on February 3, 2021 at 7.20 a.m. CET. There will be a conference call for press and analysts starting at 9.00 a.m. CET.

An online presentation of the report, followed by a question-and-answer session, will be broadcast at 9.00 a.m. CET. The Volvo Group will be represented by President and CEO Martin Lundstedt and CFO Jan Ytterberg.

To listen to the online conference, please log in here. If you wish to ask questions, please dial the phone number about ten minutes prior to the start.

Dial in:

SE: +46 8 505 583 57

UK: +44 333 300 90 35

US: +1 833 249 84 04

Replay number:

SE: +46 8 519 993 85

Conference reference: 301335881#

One-on-one calls for media can be arranged from 10.15 a.m. CET. Please contact Claes Eliasson for inquiries.

January 20, 2021

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:

Claes Eliasson
Volvo Group Media Relations
+46 76 553 72 29

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com/investors

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100.000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2019, net sales amounted to about SEK 432 billion (EUR 40.5 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/invitation-to-the-volvo-group-report-on-the-fourth-quarter-2020,c3270769

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/3270769/1361209.pdf

210120-volvo-group-invitation-q4-press-release-eng.pdf

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/image-1860x1050-volvo-trucks-emob,c2868874

image-1860x1050-volvo-trucks-emob

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invitation-to-the-volvo-group-report-on-the-fourth-quarter-2020-301211561.html

SOURCE AB Volvo


