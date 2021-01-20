Made4net Empowers Valvoline with Warehouse Innovation for U.S. Distribution

HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made4net, a global provider of supply chain execution solutions, announced today that Valvoline, LLC., a leading global supplier of premium lubricants and automotive services, has selected its warehouse management system to drive its national distribution with the first main DC in Cincinnati, OH.

For the past decade, Valvoline was using a barcoding system that supported the basic functions within the operations, but with growth the need for a best of breed WMS was clear and obvious.

"The team at Valvoline was looking for the next generation of warehouse management to help us drive and empower our retail and e-commerce distribution channels," said Michael Critchlow, North American Director of Operations at Valvoline.

"The Made4net WMS provides the tools and flexibility for us to properly manage our flow of inventory from our manufacturing facilities all the way into our DCs, and to provide best of class service to our customers," said Critchlow.

The Made4net Warehouse Management System WMS uniquely allows Valvoline to adjust processes and business rules around the various product types, customer demand and distribution channels, while orchestrating and synchronizing the operational processes to deliver labor efficiency and inventory accuracy.

"Retail and e-commerce fulfillment are about meeting customer expectations in getting the right product, on time. Our goal is to provide Valvoline with the platform that can drive North America fulfilment to the next level while lowering costs through labor and inventory optimization," said Dan Waters, Vice President of Sales North America at Made4net. "With the Made4net WMS, Valvoline can move past scanning plain receipts to digitizing data such as inventory volume, rotation, expiration, inbound and outbound shipments, and all of the related documents for their distribution centers. Advanced integration tools allow us to provide customers with robust business intelligence that makes it easier to manage inventory, keep customers and shops supplied, and take the first steps to next-gen automation. We look forward to growing with Valvoline. We make it simple and easy for companies like Valvoline to control and optimize their inventory and supply chain."

About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil Change brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand.

To learn more, visit http://www.valvoline.com

About Made4net™

Made4net is an innovative and leading vendor of WMS and related SCE solutions, such as transportation and delivery management. Made4net was formed with a vision to support the growing demands of distribution and fulfillment operations with a powerful yet affordable integrated suite of products that address distinct parts of the supply chain. Made4net offers a robust "all in one" supply chain application suite, which is built on a single scalable platform, with an SOA and modern technology stack. The SCExpert™ product suite includes a robust WMS, Route Optimization, Yard Management, Labor Management, and extended Proof of Delivery. Made4net is a global company with corporate offices in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

For more details, see http://www.made4net.us

Media Contact

Renata Janeiro, Made4net, +1-201-645-4345, [email protected]

SOURCE Made4net