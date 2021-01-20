  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Linde Signs Long-Term Agreement with BorsodChem, Member of Wanhua Chemical Group

January 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:LIN +0% FRA:LIN -0.93%
GUILFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / Linde (NYSE:NYSE:LIN)(FWB:LIN) has signed a long-term agreement with BorsodChem Zrt., the Hungarian chemical company and member of the Wanhua Chemical Group, for the supply of nitrogen, oxygen and compressed air to its chemical complex in Kazincbarcika.Linde will construct one of the largest air separation units in Hungary, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. In addition to supporting BorsodChem's expansion, the plant will provide additional nitrogen, oxygen and compressed air to meet the increasing demand for industrial gases in Hungary and surrounding countries."We are proud of our track record of safely and reliably supplying industrial gases to BorsodChem and are excited to have the opportunity to further support the company's growth," said Andreas X. Müller, Head of Hungary and Austria at Linde. "In addition, by building significant new capacity in Hungary we have the opportunity to broaden our supply of industrial gases to other regional customers in response to increasing demand from resilient end markets."About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (€25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & refining, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing and primary metals. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit [url="]www.linde.com[/url].
Contacts:

Linde
Investor Relations
Juan Pelaez
Phone: +1 203 837 2213
Email: [email protected]		Media Relations
Anna Davies
Phone: +44 1483 244705
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE: Linde plc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/625024/Linde-Signs-Long-Term-Agreement-with-BorsodChem-Member-of-Wanhua-Chemical-Group



img.ashx?id=625024


