Edesa Biotech to Join Panel Discussion at Government COVID-19 Event

January 20, 2021 | About: NAS:EDSA +0%

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2021 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Dr. Par Nijhawan, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a virtual event organized by Clinical Trials Ontario in collaboration with the Bureau du Québec à Toronto and the Canadian and International Innovation Partnerships Directorate. As part of a government and industry panel, Dr. Nijhawan is expected to discuss the importance of developing multiple countermeasures to the COVID-19 pandemic, including therapies, like Edesa's EB05 drug candidate, that target the overactive host immune response in COVID-19 patients.

The panel discussion, which is titled "Canadian Innovative COVID Solutions," is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 26, 2021 at 2:20 PM Eastern Time. More information is available at the event website.

About Edesa Biotech, Inc.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company's two lead product candidates, EB05 and EB01, are in later stage clinical studies. EB05 is a monoclonal antibody therapy that we are developing as a treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in COVID-19 patients. ARDS is a life-threatening form of respiratory failure, and the leading cause of death among COVID-19 patients. Edesa is also developing an sPLA2 inhibitor, designated as EB01, as a topical treatment for chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness. EB01 employs a novel, non-steroidal mechanism of action and in two clinical studies has demonstrated statistically significant improvement of multiple symptoms in ACD patients. The company is based in Markham, Ontario, Canada, with a U.S. subsidiary located in Southern California. Sign up for news alerts.

Contact
Gary Koppenjan
Edesa Biotech, Inc.
(805) 488-2800 ext. 150
[email protected]

SOURCE: Edesa Biotech



