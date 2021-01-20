  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
RingCentral Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

January 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:RNG +0%


RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 after market close on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 from the United States or (201) 493-6725 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title, and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of RingCentral's company website at http://ir.ringcentral.com. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on February 23, 2021, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13715059.



About RingCentral



RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™    (MVP) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office® , a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system; Glip ®  the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.



© 2021 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone,   MVP, RingCentral Office, Glip, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210120005197/en/


