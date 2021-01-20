U.S. Bancorp reports fourth quarter 2020 results

U.S. Bancorp reported its fourth quarter 2020 results today. The earnings release, business line schedules and slide presentation can be accessed online at [url="]ir.usbank.com%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information[/url].At 8 a.m. CT, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will host a conference call to review the financial results. The conference call will be available online or by telephone. To access the webcast and presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp’s website at usbank.com and click on “About Us,” [url="]%26ldquo%3BInvestor+Relations%26rdquo%3B[/url] and [url="]%26ldquo%3BWebcasts+%26amp%3B+Presentations.%26rdquo%3B[/url] To access the conference call via telephone from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 866.316.1409. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 706.634.9086. The conference ID number for all participants is 9599926.U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $540 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Visit U.S. Bank at [url="]www.usbank.com[/url] or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

