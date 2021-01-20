ProPetro Announces Preliminary Selected Unaudited Financial Data for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Investments in Lower Emissions Technology











Total revenue of $151 million to $157 million.







Costs of services of $112 million to $119 million, exclusive of depreciation and amortization (approximately $35 million).







General and administrative costs of $14 to $16 million, exclusive of stock-based compensation and other non-recurring items (approximately $4 to $5 million).







Full-Year 2020 Capital Expenditures incurred still expected to remain below $85 million, in line with previous guidance.







Total cash as of December 31, 2020, was $69 million and the Company has no debt; combined with $52 million in available borrowing capacity of our credit facility, total liquidity was $121 million.

















Fourth quarter effective utilization of 9.6 fleets; expected first quarter effective utilization between 10.5 and 11.5 fleets.







Planned retirements of approximately 150,000 hydraulic horsepower (HHP) of Tier II diesel equipment during the first quarter, the first retirements in the Company’s history.







Plans to reallocate approximately $37 million in planned refurbishment capital expenditure to convert our active fleet to lower emissions and cleaner burning dual fuel equipment which includes:











The purchase of 50,000 HHP of new-build Tier IV Dynamic Gas Blending (DGB) equipment in the first half of 2021 for approximately $20 million; and









The conversion of selected existing equipment into Tier IV DGB equipment for approximately $17 million.













Currently conducting a DuraStim® field trial with an existing customer; the Company has set a goal to commercialize its first DuraStim® fleet in the second half of 2021.







ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PUMP) today announced select preliminary unaudited financial and operational highlights for the fourth quarter of 2020, along with other updates.In connection with anticipated increases in utilization, the Company has identified certain refurbishments necessary to position additional fleets for deployment. In connection with these and future refurbishments, the Company is committed to transitioning to a lower emissions fleet. In 2021, this will include a combination of: i) the planned purchase of new Tier IV DGB equipment, ii) conversion of selected existing equipment into Tier IV DGB equipment, and iii) continued testing and commercialization of our DuraStim® electric-powered fleet. These investments further the Company’s efforts to provide a lower emissions service offering in response to increasing demands of our customers and other stakeholders. In connection with these fleet enhancements, the Company plans to permanently retire approximately 150,000 HHP of legacy Tier II diesel equipment in the first quarter of 2021.The Company is currently conducting a DuraStim® field trial with an existing customer and is continuing to broaden the scope of subsequent trials. The Company has set a goal of commercializing the innovative DuraStim® technology as a full fleet in the second half of 2021.Phillip Gobe, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “After successfully navigating all the difficulties of 2020, we are building on that success going into 2021. Our best-in-class operating team continues to deliver excellent results to our blue-chip customers in all market conditions, and together we look forward to advancing our mutual sustainability goals in the coming year. Between our planned Tier IV DGB investments and the progress of the fully electric DuraStim® technology with innovative pump and fluid-end design, our team is stepping up to the challenge of reducing emissions and ongoing maintenance costs within our operations. As a company, we will continue to drive operational efficiencies at the wellhead to deliver industry leading service to our customers, utilize innovative technologies to optimize our internal business processes and defend our balance sheet through prudent capital management. By keeping these goals at the forefront of our mission, we will continue to benefit from close collaboration with our customers and vendors as a result of our team-focused culture.”ProPetro will issue its Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, after the close of trading. The Company will also host a conference call at 8:00 AM Central Time on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, to discuss financial and operating results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2020 and recent developments. This call will also be webcast on ProPetro’s website at [url="]www.propetroservices.com[/url]. To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 1-844-340-9046 and international callers may dial 1-412-858-5205. Please call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure a proper connection. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and can be accessed toll free by dialing 1-877-344-7529 for U.S. callers, 1-855-669-9658 for Canadian callers, as well as 1-412-317-0088 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 10151285.ProPetro Holding Corp. is a Midland, Texas-based oilfield services company providing pressure pumping and other complementary services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. For more information, please visit [url="]www.propetroservices.com[/url].

