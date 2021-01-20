Nanox Announces Three Key Senior Level Hires to Support Long-Term Growth Objectives

New Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Marketing Officer to support Company’s mission to democratize medical imaging globally



Nanox.ARC deployments are expected to begin in the second half of 2021, subject to regulatory clearance

NEVE ILAN, Israel, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD ( NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, announced today three senior level additions to the leadership team to further support the Company’s long-term growth objectives. The Company announced that Jim Dara has joined as Chief Operating Officer, Ofir Koren as Chief Technology Officer and Tamar Aharon as Chief Marketing Officer. Nanox’s current Chief Technology Officer, Yoel Raab, is returning to his former position as special technology advisor to the Company.

“I am very pleased to welcome Jim, Ofir and Tamar to the Nanox team, and believe that they round out what I view as a world class team firmly capable of executing on our mission to democratize medical imaging,” stated Ran Poliakine, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nanox. “We ended 2020 on a very high note with the successful demonstration of our Nanox.ARC at the RSNA meeting in December, and we are now forging ahead with our plan to begin deployments in the back half of this year while advancing along the U.S. regulatory path. This year is perhaps our most important yet, and I believe the addition of Jim, Ofir and Tamar, with their diverse backgrounds and experiences, position us for long-term success. I look forward to working with them and the rest of the Nanox team to make our vision a reality.”

James Dara, Chief Operating Officer, adds significant experience launching emerging technologies into Fortune 500 companies across diverse geographies. He most recently served as President of myCharge, a developer of portable charging solutions, where he created cross-functional organizations to support product launches, particularly in the U.S. Prior to that, he served at Vice President of Business Development at Powermat Technologies Ltd., and, before that, as interim Chief Executive Officer of Wellsense Technologies Ltd. At Wellsense, Mr. Dara worked with the medical community to focus test beta products and then specify for production design and user interface for a novel patient/resident pressure sensing and monitoring system. Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Sales Officer and General Manager of North America for Braintech Inc. and, before that, Sales Manager/Engineer at ITW Shakerproof Group. Mr. Dara earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan State University and a Master of Science in Finance, Magna Cum Laude, from Walsh University.

Ofir Koren, Chief Technology Officer, has decades of experience leading research and development organizations in high technology industries. He most recently served as General Site Manager-Israel, Vice President of Research and Development and Regulatory Affairs at ReWalk Robotics, a developer of exoskeleton solutions for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation, since 2013. Prior to that, he served as a consultant to the company. Before ReWalk Robotics, Mr. Koren was Site Manager and Vice President of Research and Development at RuggedCOM, where he led a team of over 50 people developing and manufacturing cellular systems for the smart power grid market. Earlier in his career, he held research and development focused positions at Alvarion and other technology companies. Mr. Koren earned a degree in practical engineering from the Ort Practical Engineering College. He also earned a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from Tel Aviv University, and an MBA from Heriot-Watt University. He also completed the Technion Senior Management Program at the Technion Institute.

Tamar Aharon Cohen, Chief Marketing Officer, brings to the Nanox team extensive experience in leading and managing business strategy, including marketing, sales and service systems in global corporations. She joins Nanox from Tempo Beverages, LTD, where she held numerous positions of increasing responsibility since 2010. In 2017, she became Chief Executive Officer of Tempo Beverages Cyprus LTD. Prior to that, she served as Marketing Manager at L’Oréal Israel. Ms. Aharon Cohen received a Bachelor of Management, a Bachelor of Law and an Executive MBA, all from Tel Aviv University.

Nanox, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli corporation that is developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nanox believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable, early detection imaging service for all. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of Nanox's research and development, manufacturing and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.Arc. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “can,” “might,” “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information Nanox has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises could cause a disruption of the development, deployment or regulatory clearance of the Nanox System and adversely impact our business; Nanox's ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; Nanox's expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.Arc from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; Nanox's ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.Arc; the market acceptance of the Nanox.Arc and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; Nanox's expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; and Nanox's ability to conduct business globally, among others. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Nanox's expectations.

