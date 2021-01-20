  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tower Semiconductor Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

January 20, 2021 | About: TSEM +0%

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel – January 20, 2021Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/ TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high value analog semiconductor solutions, will issue its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 earnings release on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results and its first quarter 2021 revenue guidance on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (09:00 a.m. Central, 08:00 a.m. Mountain, 07:00 a.m. Pacific and 05:00 p.m. Israel time).

This call will be webcasted and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section on Tower Semiconductor’s website at https://ir.towersemi.com/ or can also be accessed by calling the following numbers: U.S. Toll Free: 1-888-642-5032; Israel: 03-918-0609; International: +972-3-918-0609. The teleconference will be available for replay for 90 days.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. ( TSEM, TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as Transfer Optimization and development Process Services (TOPS) to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor operates two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm) and three facilities in Japan (two 200mm and one 300mm) through TPSCo. For more information, please visit: www.towersemi.com

Contact Information:
Tower Semiconductor Investor Relations
Noit Levy, +972 4 604 7066
[email protected]


