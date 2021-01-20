  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

January 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:NREF +0%

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) ("NREF") announced today that the Company is scheduled to host a conference call on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 am CT), to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 800-437-2398 or, for international callers, +1 323-289-6576 and using passcode Conference ID: 8269853. A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at the Company's website, http://www.nexpointfinance.com (under "Investor Relations"). An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through Thursday, February 25, 2021 by dialing 888-203-1112 or, for international callers, +1 719-457-0820 and entering passcode 8269853.

The Company plans to issue a press release with fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before market open on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. More information about NREF is available at http://www.nexpointfinance.com.

Contact:
Jackie Graham
Investor Relations
[email protected]
972-628-4024
Media inquiries: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-real-estate-finance-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-conference-call-301211030.html

SOURCE NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.


