Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release Date

January 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:SC +0%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2021

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") announces the release date of its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results for Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Information
SC will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results and other general matters at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-866-548-4713 (U.S. domestic), or 1-323-794-2093 (international), conference ID 2596790. Please join 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible via live audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of SC's corporate website at http://investors.santanderconsumerusa.com. Choose "Events" and select the information pertaining to the Q4 2020 SC Earnings Conference Call. Additionally, there will be slides accompanying the webcast. Please allow at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary software prior to the call. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website or by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. domestic), or 1-412-317-6671 (international), conference ID 2596790, approximately two hours after the conference call. An audio webcast of the call and investor presentation will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of SC's corporate website at http://investors.santanderconsumerusa.com, under "Events".

About Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) ("SC") is a full-service consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance, third-party servicing and delivering superior service to our more than 3.1 million customers across the full credit spectrum. SC, which began originating retail installment contracts in 1997, had an average managed asset portfolio of approximately $63 billion (for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020), and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. (www.santanderconsumerusa.com)

CONTACTS:
Investor Relations
Evan Black
800.493.8219
[email protected]

Santander US Media Relations
Laurie Kight
214.801.6455
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/santander-consumer-usa-holdings-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-earnings-release-date-301211376.html

SOURCE Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.


