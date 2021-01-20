  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Biomica Announces Participation at the 5th Microbiome Movement Drug Development Europe Conference on January 28-29, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

January 20, 2021 | About: NAS:EVGN +0% XTAE:EVGN +0.69%

PR Newswire

REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 20, 2021

REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomica Ltd., an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics, and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN.TA), today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the Microbiome Movement Drug Development Europe Conference. The conference is being held on January 28-29, 2021, virtually.

Biomica Logo

Dr. Elran Haber, Biomica's Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to speak on the European Microbiome Leaders Panel during the morning opening plenary session on January 28 at 9:00 am CET.

The panel discussion will address current strategies to take microbiome-based therapeutics to market; the role of partnerships in future therapeutic strategies; what public institutions and regulators can do to support the microbiome sector; what tools can be utilized to reveal causation and molecular mechanisms of microbiome-based therapeutics; and where the industry is developing over the next five years.

Dr. Shiri Meshner, VP R&D of Biomica, will be presenting for the first time the positive and exciting results, as recently reported, from Biomica's pre-clinical trials in its immune-oncology program in her presentation titled: "From Computational Predictions to Preclinical Performance".

The presentation will be availableafter the conference.

To register as a participant of the conference see https://microbiome-europe.com/

About Biomica:

Biomica is an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics utilizing a dedicated Computational Predictive Biology platform (CPB), licensed from Evogene. Biomica aims to identify and characterize disease-related microbiome entities and to develop novel therapeutics based on these understandings. The company is focused on the development of therapies for antibiotic resistant bacteria, immuno-oncology, and microbiome-related gastrointestinal (GI) disorders.

Biomica is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: EVGN). For more information, please visit www.biomicamed.com.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (NASDAQ, TASE: EVGN) is a leading biotechnology company developing novel products for major life science markets through the use of a unique computational predictive biology (CPB) platform incorporating deep scientific understandings and advanced computational technologies. Today, this platform is utilized by the Company to discover and develop innovative products in the main following areas (via subsidiaries or divisions): ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, human microbiome-based therapeutics and medical cannabis. Each subsidiary or division establishes its product pipeline and go-to-market, as demonstrated in their collaborations with world-leading companies such as BASF, Bayer, Corteva, and ICL. For more information, please visit www.evogene.com.

Contact:

Rivka Neufeld/ Aviva Banczewski
Investor Relations and Public Relations Manager
E: [email protected]
T: +972-8-931-1900

US Investor Relations:

Joseph Green
Edison Group
E: [email protected]
T: +1 646-653-7030

Laine Yonker
Edison Group
E: [email protected]
T: +1 646-653-7035

Evogene Logo

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomica-announces-participation-at-the-5th-microbiome-movement-drug-development-europe-conference-on-january-28-29-2021-virtual-conference-301211580.html

SOURCE Biomica


