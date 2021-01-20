  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Akamai Technologies To Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Investor Conference Call On Tuesday, February 9, at 4:30 PM ET

January 20, 2021 | About: NAS:AKAM +0%

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 20, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences, announced today that the company will hold a conference call for investors on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will include the company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and may include forward-looking financial guidance from management. The call will also be broadcast live via the internet at Akamai's Investor Relations page.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Akamai Technologies, Inc.)

The live dial-in information for the conference call is:

U.S. only: (844) 578-9671
International: (508) 637-5655
Conference ID: 1944449

In addition, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference by calling (855) 859-2056 (or (404) 537-3406 for international calls) and using Conference ID: 1944449 The archived webcast of this event may be accessed through the Akamai website.

About Akamai
Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps and experiences closer to users than anyone - and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.

Contacts:

Gina Sorice
Media Relations

646-320-4107

[email protected]

Tom Barth
Investor Relations
617-274-7130
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akamai-technologies-to-hold-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-investor-conference-call-on-tuesday-february-9-at-430-pm-et-301211223.html

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.


