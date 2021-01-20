  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PRNewswire
Unisys to Research Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Detect Deceitful and Persuasive Writing for Australia's Defence and National Security Communities

January 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:UIS +0%

Unisys receives funding from the Artificial Intelligence for Decision Making Initiative to detect when an author has intentionally exaggerated or been deceitful in their writing

PR Newswire

SYDNEY and BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 20, 2021

SYDNEY and BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that the Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Decision Making Initiative has awarded Unisys research funding to investigate using AI and Machine Leaning (ML) to detect deceitful and persuasive writing.

The AI for Decision Making Initiative is a collaboration between the Office of National Intelligence (ONI) and Department of Defence, to develop AI and ML expertise and capability in areas of significant importance to the Australian Defence Force and national security community. It is delivered nationally through the Defence Science Centre, Defence Science Institute, Defence Innovation Network and Defence Innovation Partnership.

Unisys chose from 23 challenges set by the initiative, and applied to develop an AI and ML-based solution to detect deceitful or persuasive writing in a collection of documents by the same author. With the research funding awarded in November 2020, Unisys will experiment, prototype and demonstrate the proposed approach using publicly available data, in a detailed technical paper and oral presentation in the first quarter of 2021.

"Ultimately we want to be able to detect if an author's writing style has changed in documents making exaggerated claims. Real world applications could potentially include forensic analysis to determine who is the true author of a written piece for legal purposes; identify if emails or text messages are written by imposters such as hackers or phishers; or even detect fraudulent of fake statements on Twitter or other public information platforms designed to confuse media or the public," said Dr. Xin Xu, practice lead for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Data Science for Unisys Asia Pacific.

More than 240 government agencies worldwide use Unisys solutions. And Unisys Advanced Analytics possess the intimate data knowledge that comes from deep industry experience.

About Unisys
Unisys is a global IT services company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace services, cloud and infrastructure services and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. Unisys integrates security into all of its solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.au. Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0119/9810
Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unisys-to-research-use-of-artificial-intelligence-and-machine-learning-to-detect-deceitful-and-persuasive-writing-for-australias-defence-and-national-security-communities-301211385.html

SOURCE Unisys Corporation


