Ribbon Appoints Tom Berry as Vice President of Investor Relations

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Tom Berry has joined the company as Vice President of Investor Relations. He reports directly to Ribbon's Chief Financial Officer, Mick Lopez. In his new role, Berry will be responsible for leading Ribbon's investor relations efforts.

"We are very excited to welcome Tom to the Ribbon executive team," said Mr. Lopez. "His extensive investor relations experience and capital markets knowledge make him a great addition to our company."

Prior to joining Ribbon, Berry served as Director, Capital Markets & Investor Relations for CyrusOne. Before joining CyrusOne, he served as Director of Investor Relations for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. He previously worked as an equities trader for Citigroup and for First New York Securities.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Ribbon team," said Mr. Berry. "The company is well positioned for growth and I look forward to working with the leadership team to continue to build shareholder value."

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers global communications software and packet and optical network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as 5G-ready packet and optical networking solutions acquired via our recent merger with ECI Telecom. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

