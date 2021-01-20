NAPCO Security Technologies Announces School Security Project at Montana State University-Northern

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school security and safety solutions, announced today that its products are being used in a school security project at Montana State University-Northern. The university is located in Havre, MT, and has over one thousand students on its over 100-acre campus.

The project includes the installation of NAPCO 's Continental Access division Access Control products and Alarm Lock division Trilogy Networx locks which will provide an integrated enterprise class security solution. The new CA4K software and associated hardware will control access to over 150 exterior doors on the university campus. Features of the CA4K software program include rapid door opening times, full data downloads in minutes, email and SMS alerts and control of up to 32,000 doors. Features of the Trilogy locks include the unsurpassed five-year battery life, emergency global lockdown in ten seconds, wireless updates in order to make ID changes for faculty and students, schedule routines, and audit trails with date /time stamps.

Richard Soloway, CEO of NAPCO commented, "We are very excited to report a school security project at Montana State University-Northern. NAPCO is a leader in school security products and solutions and we are proud to be chosen by another university to secure the campus for its students and faculty. The funding legislation which continues to be passed by various states and the federal government is helping the schools install the security they need. We would like to thank Montana State University-Northern for choosing our products. NAPCO is committed to the highly important initiative of securing our nation's schools."

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

