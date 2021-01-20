  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Trillium Gold announces Appointment of VP Corporate Development and Investor Relations

January 20, 2021 | About: OTCPK:TGLDF +0% TSXV:TGM +0% FRA:0702 +6%

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (OTCQX: TGLDF) (FRA: 0702)("Trillium" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Donna Yoshimatsu as Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations.

Mrs. Yoshimatsu's career in the mining industry encompasses over 25 years having held senior positions in investor relations for some of the TSX's most successful companies, including the original Franco-Nevada, SNC-Lavalin, as well as engagements with such mid-tier industry peers as North American Palladium, and junior explorer-developers as Vancouver-based Japan Gold, Orogen Royalties and Abacus Mining. Prior to this, she worked for a large international investment bank in various capacities and for a prominent investment counsel in the gold division. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Toronto.

Mrs. Yoshimatsu will be responsible for the strategy and leadership of the Company's corporate development and investor relations efforts from Toronto, drawing on her extensive relationships with investors and capital markets participants globally.

Russell Starr, CEO of Trillium Gold comments, "Donna brings a unique and broad-based perspective of capital markets and value maximization that few possess. Her success extending from the majors across market capitalizations exemplifies Trillium's quality commitment to existing and future shareholders and the ability to execute and accelerate our plans for growth."

Concurrent with the appointment, the Company's Board has authorized and approved the grant to Mrs. Yoshimatsu of 100,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $1.83 per share. The stock options are exercisable for a period of five years in accordance with the terms of the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

"Russell Starr"

Russell Starr
President, CEO and Director

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.
Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a growth focused British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. The Company recently extended its holdings in the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts, as well as in highly prospective properties in Larder Lake, Ontario and the Matagami and Chibougamou areas of Quebec.

Disclosure and Caution
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trillium-gold-announces-appointment-of-vp-corporate-development-and-investor-relations-301211335.html

SOURCE Trillium Gold Mines Inc.


