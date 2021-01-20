Axcelis to Participate in the B. Riley Securities' Vision Day

BEVERLY, Mass., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today that Kevin Brewer, executive vice president and CFO, and Doug Lawson, executive vice president of corporate marketing and strategy, will participate in the B. Riley Securities' Vision Day, taking place January 28, 2021. Axcelis is scheduled to host a fireside chat on Thursday, January 28th at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Axcelis

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

