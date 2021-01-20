  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Retail Properties of America, Inc. Announces Tax Allocations of 2020 Dividend Distributions

January 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:RPAI +0%

PR Newswire

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 20, 2021

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the "Company") today announced tax allocations of 2020 dividend distributions on its shares of Class A Common Stock.

For shareholders of RPAI Class A Common Stock, the Form 1099-DIV summarizes the allocation of the cash dividends taxable for 2020. The amounts indicated on the Form 1099-DIV should be reported on the shareholders' 2020 federal income tax returns. The schedule below, presented on a per share basis, is provided for informational purposes only and should only be used to clarify the Form 1099-DIV.

Investors are advised to consult a legal or tax professional about the specific tax treatment of the Company's 2020 distributions.

Class A Common Stock (NYSE: RPAI) CUSIP 76131V202




2020 Tax information

Record

Date

Payment
Date

Total
Distribution
Per Share

2020

Taxable
Distribution

Ordinary
Dividends

Non-Dividend
Distribution

Section 199A
Dividends1

12/26/2019

1/10/2020

$0.165625

$0.165625

$0.165625

$0.000000

$0.165625

3/26/2020

4/9/2020

$0.165625

$0.165625

$0.165625

$0.000000

$0.165625

9/25/2020

10/9/2020

$0.050000

$0.050000

$0.050000

$0.000000

$0.050000

12/23/2020

1/8/2021

$0.060000

$0.060000

$0.060000

$0.000000

$0.060000


Total

$0.441250

$0.441250

$0.441250

$0.000000

$0.441250


1 Represents REIT dividends that may be eligible for the 20% qualified business income deduction under Section 199A of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, that is available for non-corporate taxpayers and is included in "Ordinary Dividends".

This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's tax filings and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company's distributions.

About RPAI
Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI. Additional information about the Company is available at www.rpai.com.

Contact Information
Michael Gaiden
Vice President – Capital Markets and Investor Relations
Retail Properties of America, Inc.
(630) 634-4233

