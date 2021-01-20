  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

January 20, 2021 | About: GCBC +0%

CATSKILL, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ-GCBC) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend reflects an annual cash dividend rate of $0.48 per share, which is the same rate as the dividend declared during the previous quarter.

The cash dividend for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 will be paid to shareholders of record as of February 15, 2021, and is expected to be paid on February 26, 2021.

The Company is the majority-owned subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC (the “MHC”), a federal mutual holding company which owns 54.1% of the Company’s outstanding common shares. The MHC has historically waived its right to receive cash dividends from the Company. However, for purposes of cash flow and liquidity, the MHC does not intend to waive its receipts of these dividends to be paid by the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is the direct and indirect holding company, respectively, for The Bank of Greene County, a federally chartered savings bank, and Greene County Commercial Bank, a New York-chartered commercial bank, both headquartered in Catskill, New York. The Banks serve the market area currently concentrated around the areas within the Hudson Valley Region of New York.

For Further Information Contact:
Donald E. Gibson
President and Chief Executive Officer
(518) 943-2600
[email protected]

