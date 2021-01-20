  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Articles 

JAN. 21 DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors with Losses of the Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Berry Corporation â€“ BRY

January 20, 2021 | About: BRY -2.76%

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Berry Corporation ( BRY) (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about July 26, 2018 (the “IPO” or “Offering”); or (b) between July 26, 2018 and November 3, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 21, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=berry-corporation&id=2501 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=berry-corporation&id=2501

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Berry had materially overstated its operational efficiency and stability; Berry’s operational inefficiency and instability would foreseeably necessitate operational improvements that would disrupt the Company’s productivity and increase costs; the foregoing would foreseeably negatively impact the Company’s revenues; and as a result, the Offering Documents and the Company’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
[email protected]
tel: (800) 991-3756

Comments

