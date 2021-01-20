Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Restaurant Brands International Inc. â€“ QSR

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (: QSR) between April 29, 2019 and October 28, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=restaurant-brands-international-inc&id=2541 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=restaurant-brands-international-inc&id=2541

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the February 19, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- Restaurant Brands’ “Winning Together Plan” was failing to generate substantial, sustainable improvement within the Tim Hortons brand; the “Tims Rewards” loyalty program was not generating sustainable revenue growth as increased customer traffic was not offsetting promotional discounting; and as a result, defendants’ statements about Restaurant Brands’ business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

