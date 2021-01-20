  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Progress Releases New Kendo UI Native Components for Angular, React, Vue and jQuery

January 20, 2021 | About: PRGS -0.2%

New 2021 release provides developers with 24+ new components, even more advanced capabilities and support for Angular 11 and React 17

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress( PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the new release of Progress® Kendo UI®, the industry’s most complete collection of JavaScript UI components. Today’s release includes more than 24 new UI components across all Kendo UI libraries, support for Angular 11 and React 17 as well as major enhancements for some of its most popular components.

Kendo UI is the ultimate collection of JavaScript UI components with native libraries for the widely used frameworks—Angular, React, Vue and jQuery. Kendo UI enables developers to quickly build eye-catching, high-performance, responsive web applications and to effortlessly deploy a consistent look and feel, using rich styling options and customizable themes.

New to Kendo UI® JavaScript component libraries:

  • Kendo UI® for Angular: With a number of new components available including DropDownTree, MultiColumnComboBox, TileLayout, FloatingActionButton and more, Kendo UI for Angular brings to market support for Angular 11 and unprecedented levels of simplicity, consistency and customization capabilities.

  • KendoReact™: KendoReact is the only UI library React developers need to speed business app development. This release includes new components, such as TileLayout, DropDownTree, MultiColumnComboBox, FloatingActionButton, BottomNavigation, ListBox, Icon and SvgIcon, and feature improvements, including built-in keyboard navigation as well as user interface enhancements. KendoReact offered zero-day support for React 17.

  • Kendo UI® for Vue: The new release of Kendo UI for Vue, the most comprehensive commercial library of native Vue components on the market, provides a rich set of features and customizable functionality. It offers new native components, including MultiSelect, Window, TimePicker, DateTimePicker and Slider. The Grid provides keyboard navigation and a multi-select option on the column menu.

  • Kendo UI® for jQuery: Kendo UI for jQuery is the complete jQuery UI component library that enables developers to quickly build high-performance responsive web applications. The library has new components, including a FloatingActionButton, BottomNavigation, ExpansionPanel, RadioGroup, CheckboxGroup. New features enhancements include export capabilities, sorting, table alignment, keyboard navigation and more.

“We are extremely proud of the R1 2021 release of the Kendo UI product line as it brings to market a robust set of new components and many feature enhancements,” said Loren Jarrett, GM, Developer Tools Business, Progress. “Kendo UI continues to lead the market by providing smart solutions to challenging problems that let developers create high quality, modern, engaging applications faster than ever before.”

The R1 2021 release is available today. To learn more about the new capabilities and features, go to https://www.telerik.com/support/whats-new-kendo-ui or register for the live R1 2021 Kendo UI release webinar on Jan. 29 or tune in to Twitch to see them in action.

Additional Resources

About Progress
Progress ( PRGS) provides the leading products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure—leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress, KendoReact, and Kendo UI are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:
Kim Baker
Progress
+1-781-280-4000
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODEzODIxNCMzOTM1NzI4IzIwMDYzMjY=
3de0fc99-412a-470e-b11d-9c310f12d2a6

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)