FBIO, NAK & SPLK Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies.



Fortress Biotech, Inc. ( FBIO)

Class Period: December 11, 2019 - October 9, 2020

Deadline: January 26, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/fbio

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) IV Tramadol was not safe for the intended patient population; (2) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the NDA for IV Tramadol; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (: NAK)

Class Period: December 21, 2017 - November 25, 2020

Deadline: February 2, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/nak

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s Pebble Project was contrary to Clean Water Act guidelines and to the public interest; (2) the Company planned that the Pebble Project would be larger in duration and scope than conveyed to the public; (3) as a result, the Company’s permit applications for the Pebble Project would be denied by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Splunk Inc. ( SPLK)

Class Period: October 21, 2020 - December 2, 2020

Deadline: February 2, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/splk

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Splunk was not closing deals with its largest customers in the third fiscal quarter of 2021; (2) Splunk was not hitting the financial targets it had previously announced; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

