  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

TypTap Insurance Company Receives Approval to Write Homeowners Insurance in Michigan as Part of Company's Nationwide Expansion Plan

January 20, 2021 | About: HCI -1.45%

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TypTap Insurance Company, a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company wholly owned by HCI Group, Inc. (: HCI), has received regulatory approval to write homeowners insurance in Michigan.

The approval is part of TypTap’s planned nationwide expansion announced in August of 2020. TypTap has received approvals in eight states outside of Florida.

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. is an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, currently provides homeowners insurance and flood insurance in Florida. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners’ insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

TypTap Company Contact:
Kevin Mitchell, President
TypTap Insurance Company
Tel (813) 405-3603
[email protected]

TypTap Media Contact:
Amber Brinkley
Kippen Communications
Tel (727) 466-7695
[email protected]

HCI Company Contact:
Rachel Swansiger, Esq.
HCI Group, Inc.
Tel (813) 405-3206
[email protected]

HCI Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
Tel (949) 574-3860
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODEzODM4OSMzOTM2MjA4IzIwMjA4MzE=
4e6d5215-9d83-4385-b84c-580f68d359f0

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)