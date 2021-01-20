F-star Granted Composition of Matter Patent for FS118, a Bispecific Antibody Targeting LAG-3 and PD-L1

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. ( FSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer, today announces the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted a patent with claims protecting the composition of matter of F-star’s FS118 molecule throughout Europe. The expiry date of the patent, not including any potential extensions to the standard 20-year term of protection, is expected to be June 2037.



According to the EPO’s decision, grant of European Patent number 3472207 will take effect on January 20, 2021. The decision to grant this patent follows the EPO’s December 10, 2020 notice of intent to issue the patent, which was not challenged by any third party.

Eliot Forster, CEO of F-star Therapeutics, Inc., said: “We remain dedicated to developing next generation immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer. The patent protection of FS118 enables us to continue to advance the program with the assurance of exclusivity into an extended commercialization timeframe. This first-in-class drug candidate is being developed to provide an option for patients with cancer who have exhausted other options.”

F-star has a proprietary clinical pipeline of tetravalent mAb2 bispecifics that are designed to result in focused, potent and safe immune activation with antibody-like manufacturability. FS118 is being developed for the treatment of patients with cancer by targeting two specific receptors, PD-L1 and LAG-3, both known to play a role in cancer biology. Clinical trials and preclinical studies show that FS118 blocks both PD-L1 and LAG-3 simultaneously and has an additional mechanism of action to promote the shedding of LAG-3 from the surface of exhausted immune cells.

About F-star Therapeutics, Inc.

F-star is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies for a paradigm-shift in cancer therapy. By developing medicines that seek to block tumor immune evasion, the Company’s goal is to offer patients greater and more durable benefits than current immuno-oncology treatments. Through its proprietary tetravalent, bispecific natural antibody (mAb²™) format, F-star’s mission is to generate highly differentiated best-in-class drug candidates with monoclonal antibody-like manufacturability. For more information visit www.f-star.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

