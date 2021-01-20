  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

January 20, 2021 | About: OSTO:ASETEKO +0% OSL:ASTK +3.64%

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 20, 2021

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000

shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.






Trading day

Number of shares bought back

Average purchase price (NOK)

Amount (USD)

Total, latest announcement

202,351

91.9525

2,083,520.76

53:

11 January 2021

3,000

118.7669

41,651.55

54:

12 January 2021

3,000

120.6962

42,509.20

55:

13 January 2021

2,327

120.5468

33,044.36

56:

14 January 2021

2,610

121.8316

37,394.50

57:

15 January 2021

3,000

119.5593

41,893.58

Total accumulated over week 2/2021

13,937

120.2239

196,493.20

Total accumulated during the
share buy-back programme

216,288

93.7743

2,280,013.96

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 1,050,535 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.92% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: [email protected]

Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East
Denmark

