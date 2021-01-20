Asetek A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

PR Newswire
OSLO, Norway, Jan. 20, 2021
OSLO, Norway, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000
shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
|
Trading day
Number of shares bought back
|
Average purchase price (NOK)
|
Amount (USD)
|
Total, latest announcement
202,351
|
91.9525
|
2,083,520.76
|
53:
|
11 January 2021
|
3,000
|
118.7669
|
41,651.55
|
54:
|
12 January 2021
|
3,000
|
120.6962
|
42,509.20
|
55:
|
13 January 2021
|
2,327
|
120.5468
|
33,044.36
|
56:
|
14 January 2021
|
2,610
|
121.8316
|
37,394.50
|
57:
|
15 January 2021
|
3,000
|
119.5593
|
41,893.58
|
Total accumulated over week 2/2021
13,937
|
120.2239
|
196,493.20
|
Total accumulated during the
216,288
|
93.7743
|
2,280,013.96
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 1,050,535 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.92% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.
About Asetek
Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).
For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: [email protected]
Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East
Denmark
