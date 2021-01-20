WSGF Is Developing A Real Estate Cryptocurrency

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF") is developing a cryptocurrency strategy in conjunction with the company's overall fintech short-term rental property acquisition alternative finance business. In conjunction with the company's cryptocurrency plans, management has launched and encouraged participation in the company's cryptocurrency survey. Today the company announced plans to publish the results of the survey this Friday, January 22, 2020. Until then, anyone interested can still take the brief survey.

Vaycaychella is subsidiary operation of WSGF acquired last year that now represents the company's primary business focus. A corporate name change is underway.

Vaycaychella has built a peer-to-peer (P2P) technology solution designed to connect short-term rental property buyers with alternative investors. The P2P application (app) is part of a fintech ecosystem solution suite for short-term rental property owners that includes a Visa Card solution and plans for a cryptocurrency component.

Over the past three years Vaycaychella has built a portfolio of short-term vacation property investments that would not qualify for conventional mortgages. Now the company is scaling its business model with the introduction of its P2P technology.

The recent Airbnb IPO has brought attention to the burgeoning short-term rental property sector of the overall travel accommodations sector. At the same time, it has highlighted the limited availability of resources available to short-term rental property owners and operators marketing through Airbnb and its peers such as VRBO and Booking.com.

WSGF plans to beta launch its Vaycaychella P2P app to beta users in February 2021 with a production launch anticipated in June.

Recently, the company announced plans to add a cryptocurrency strategy to its Vaycaychella P2P business model. In conjunction with the development of its cryptocurrency strategy, the company has today launched a cryptocurrency survey as part of an overall effort to gather important information in developing its overall cryptocurrency strategy.

To participate in the survey, go to https://www.vaycaychella.com/crypto-survey.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/. At the company website, you will find a blog with frequent industry publications on the short-term rental market in general, as well as entries specific to Vaycaychella.

