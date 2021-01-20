  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Vesta Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

January 20, 2021 | About: MEX:VESTA +0.86%

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 20, 2021

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: VESTA) ("Vesta") is pleased to invite you to its conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results of 2020.

The call will take place:

Friday, February 19, 2021
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
(9:00 a.m. Mexico City time)

The conference call can be accessed by dialing:

US, toll-free: +1-877-705-6003
International, toll: +1-201-493-6725
Mexico, toll-free: +1 800-522-0034

If you would like to receive a call instead of dialing in, please use this link at least 5 minutes before the call

Call replay will be available starting February 19 until March 5 and can be accessed by dialing:

US, toll-free: +1-844-512-2921
International, toll: +1-412-317-6671
Conference ID: 13715047

Vesta's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results press release will be released after the market close on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

For any queries, please refer to the contact information below.

Investor Contact in Mexico:

In New York:



Juan Sottil, CFO
[email protected]
Tel: +52 55 5950-0070 ext. 133

Barbara Cano
[email protected]
Tel: +1 646-452-2334



Fernanda Bettinger, IRO

[email protected]
[email protected]
Tel: +52 55 5950-0070 ext. 163


About Vesta
Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of September 30, 2020, Vesta owned 187 properties located in modern industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 30.2 million ft2 (2.80 million m2). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused in industries such as consumer retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices and plastics, among others. For more information visit: www.vesta.com.mx

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vesta-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-301211194.html

SOURCE Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.


