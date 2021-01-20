  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Lumentum To Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 2, 2021

January 20, 2021 | About: NAS:LITE +0.92%

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that it will release its fiscal second quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended December 26, 2020, on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, before the market opens.

Lumentum will hold its conference call the same day at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available in the Investors section of the Lumentum website at http://investor.lumentum.com.

To participate via telephone:
US: (844) 802-2439
International: (412) 902-4275
Conference ID: 10151529

The Company recommends participants dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start to minimize potential delays in joining the call.

Lumentum also encourages those who plan to dial into the conference call to use the following link to pre-register: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10151529/e1006d46d3. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique dial-in number and PIN via email to gain immediate access to the call.

Replay of the call:
Dial-In: (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088
Conference ID: 10151529
Start Date: February 2, 2020, 8:30 a.m. PT
End Date: February 9, 2020, 8:59 p.m. PT

The earnings press release will be posted at http://investor.lumentum.com under the "Financial News Releases" section. Additional materials supporting the conference call and earnings release will be posted under the "Events and Presentations" section.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Contact


Investors:

Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; [email protected]

Media:

Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; [email protected]

Category: Financial

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumentum-to-announce-fiscal-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-february-2-2021-301211372.html

SOURCE Lumentum


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)