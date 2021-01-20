Leading Urologist Doubles Down on CaverStemÂ® Regenerative Stem Cell Procedure for Treatment of Erectile Dysfunction in Men

PHOENIX, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CELZ), a leading commercial stage biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to Urology, Neurology and Orthopedics, today announced that it will be partnering with Dr. Naveen Kella (MD) exclusively in the Austin, TX region to provide CaverStem® to patients suffering from Erectile Dysfunction (ED).

This announcement comes on the heels of a successful launch in San Antonio where Dr. Naveen Kella negotiated his initial exclusive. "I was looking for an alternative for my patients suffering from ED that were not getting results from the traditional therapies, said Dr. Kella. "After I read the publication results of CaverStem® in Journal of Translational Medicine, I knew this would be a promising option for my patients. After having treated several dozen patients, I can now confidently say our expertise with Caverstem® is a great asset for my practice in San Antonio, TX and I am excited to offer it to patients in the Austin, TX region starting immediately."

The results seen in Dr. Kella's practice are consistent with those seen in the initial trial and post-market surveillance. Patients are seeing drastic improvement in their erections (both the ability to get erect and stay erect) with no adverse results reported.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Dr. Kella into the Austin, TX region", said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. "It's always a nice validation to have one of our existing providers see such positive results that they want to increase their partnership. Despite the strong headwinds we faced due to COVID locking up the health system, we are encouraged by the success stories that continue to pour in from healthcare providers and patients from around the country. We expect to expand our footprint rapidly in 2021 with several doctors in holding pattern waiting for vaccine before expanding their practices."

CaverStem Practices in Partnership with Dr. Naveen Kella:

InVita Clinics - NEW 6012 W William Cannon Dr Suite B101, Austin TX 78749 Phone: 210-996-2120 The Urology Place 9618 Huebner, Suite 120 San Antonio, TX 78240 Phone: (210) 617-3670

About Dr. Naveen Kella:

Dr. Naveen Kella is board certified in urology, with a fellowship in Urologic Oncology and robotic surgery. He is known for his experience in treating prostate cancer and has performed over 2,500 robotic prostate cancer surgeries. Literature notes the best surgeons usually have a superior experience. Dr. Kella is the most experienced robotic prostate surgeon in San Antonio and South Texas. In fact, he is one of the most experienced in the nation. Dr. Kella is also an Adjunct Assistant Professor for the UT Health Science Center.

About Erectile Dysfunction:

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is characterized by the lack of ability to achieve and maintain penile erection for intercourse. Methods used to quantify ED include the Erectile Function Visual Analog Scale (EF-VAS) and the International Index of Erectile Function (IIEF-5), however clinically it is primarily diagnosed based on symptomology. In our aging society, ED is becoming an increasing problem. According to one study 39% of men at age 40 experience symptoms of ED, whereas by age 70 the incidence rises to 67%. In this latter age group, it is believed that 50-85% of ED cases are associated with hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and dyslipidemia. Overall, it is estimated that 10-30 million Americans suffer from this condition.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in stem cell technology in the fields of urology, neurology and orthopedics and trades on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward Looking Statements

OTC Markets has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-urologist-doubles-down-on-caverstem-regenerative-stem-cell-procedure-for-treatment-of-erectile-dysfunction-in-men-301211452.html

SOURCE Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.