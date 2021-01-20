  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

CGI announces details for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and release of fiscal 2021 first quarter results

January 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:GIB +0.56% TSX:GIB.A +0.02%

PR Newswire

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 20, 2021

Stock Market Symbols
GIB.A (TSX)
GIB (NYSE)
cgi.com/newsroom

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) will host its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") and release its fiscal 2021 first quarter results on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The Meeting will be held at 11:00 a.m. (EST) via live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CGI2020. This year, shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person, but will have the opportunity to participate in real time and vote at the Meeting online in the manner set forth in CGI's Management Proxy Circular, through a web-based platform, regardless of their geographic location. In light of the change in format of our Meeting this year, we will be discussing our business outlook only during our fiscal 2021 first quarter conference call (details below). The remaining topics to be discussed at the Meeting remain unchanged.

CGI shareholders of record at the close of business on Monday, December 7, 2020 or their proxyholders will be entitled to vote on matters considered at the Meeting. CGI uses the Notice and Access rules adopted by the Canadian Securities Administrators. On December 18, 2020, a Notice of Meeting was mailed to shareholders with instructions for accessing the material distributed for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders online. The 2020 Management Proxy Circular and Fiscal 2020 Results were also mailed to shareholders who had requested it. These documents are available on the Company's website.

In addition, CGI will release its fiscal 2021 first quarter results on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 before markets open and hold its first quarter conference call at 9:00 a.m. (EST) on that day. During the call, George D. Schindler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and François Boulanger, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss CGI's results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020. Interested parties may listen to the call via webcast on the Company's website at cgi.com/investors or by dialing the following conference call number:

Conference Call: 1-877-879-0631 Conference ID: 7189191

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-announces-details-for-its-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-and-release-of-fiscal-2021-first-quarter-results-301211354.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)