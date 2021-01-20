Landec Corp (LNDC) CEO Albert D. Bolles Bought $109,800 of Shares

CEO of Landec Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Albert D. Bolles (insider trades) bought 10,000 shares of LNDC on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $10.98 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $109,800.

Landec Corp and its subsidiaries design, develop, manufacture and market differentiated products in food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications to partners. Landec Corp has a market cap of $344.546 million; its shares were traded at around $11.750000 with and P/S ratio of 0.60. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Landec Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 10,000 shares of LNDC stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $10.98. The price of the stock has increased by 7.01% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Nelson Obus bought 20,000 shares of LNDC stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $10.76. The price of the stock has increased by 9.2% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LNDC, click here