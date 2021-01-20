Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Magnite Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, SAP SE

Investment company Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Magnite Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Autodesk Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, SAP SE, CME Group Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. owns 141 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IGSB, MGNI, ARKK, ADSK, UNH, LIN, CAT, TGT, RDVY, PII, ARKG, DIS, TSLA, AZZ, ANET, MCHP, EXP, DVY, GM, HON, FXL, VTI, PYPL, BA,

BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 62,704 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 25,346 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 21,713 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 20,093 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 45,968 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 51,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $34.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 77,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $148.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 8,067 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.69. The stock is now traded at around $313.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,795 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $350.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.92. The stock is now traded at around $259.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1876.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 24.80%. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $166.37, with an estimated average price of $147.95. The stock is now traded at around $175.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,882 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 33.89%. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.119700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 30.54%. The purchase prices were between $61.58 and $71.75, with an estimated average price of $68.29. The stock is now traded at around $67.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.23 and $22, with an estimated average price of $12.44.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $86.91 and $108.33, with an estimated average price of $96.57.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.43.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $149.56 and $184.94, with an estimated average price of $170.26.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $4.03 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $5.2.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 32.31%. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. still held 5,636 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.53%. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. still held 4,205 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Cal-Maine Foods Inc by 20.78%. The sale prices were between $36.56 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $36.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. still held 6,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.