Atticus Wealth Management, Llc Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Allstate Corp, AT&T Inc

Investment company Atticus Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Allstate Corp, AT&T Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Fastly Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atticus Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Atticus Wealth Management, Llc owns 337 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 87,380 shares, 16.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75% SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 64,878 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,917 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66% BTC iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) - 125,601 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.46% BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 42,554 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.41%

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $100.879900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,977 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.43 and $256.81, with an estimated average price of $245.23. The stock is now traded at around $263.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Copart Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.34 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $116.77. The stock is now traded at around $116.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,148 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.3 and $79.59, with an estimated average price of $73.73. The stock is now traded at around $82.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,862 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $71.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $187.99 and $214.42, with an estimated average price of $201.24. The stock is now traded at around $226.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 479 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5795.63%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 25,646 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 53.76%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $245.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 14,922 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 66.20%. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $95.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 31,189 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.91%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $107.102100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 16,553 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2269.09%. The purchase prices were between $178.76 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $197.47. The stock is now traded at around $219.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,909 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.82%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $214.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in United States Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $33.48, with an estimated average price of $29.76.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U. The sale prices were between $10.6 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $12.87.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $88.62 and $141.23, with an estimated average price of $111.03.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.56.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Genesis Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $0.42 and $0.59, with an estimated average price of $0.51.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.09%. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $152.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Atticus Wealth Management, Llc still held 3,243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 51.52%. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.890100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Atticus Wealth Management, Llc still held 10,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Atticus Wealth Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Allstate Corp by 43.41%. The sale prices were between $88 and $109.93, with an estimated average price of $98.61. The stock is now traded at around $111.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Atticus Wealth Management, Llc still held 4,431 shares as of 2020-12-31.